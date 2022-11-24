Senior Software Developer (NodeJS, Vue.js/React/Angular) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Bellville

ENVIRONMENT:

DEVELOP commercial grade web applications as your coding expertise as a Senior Software Developer (NodeJS, [URL Removed] is sought by a fast-paced Specialist in End-to-end IT Management and Consultative IT Services. Your role will entail delivering work to agreed Quality, Standards & Complexity, Planning/Estimation on tasks while providing mentorship to Junior Devs. The successful incumbent must have Grade 12/Matric, a suitable IT tertiary qualification, 5 years’ experience with NodeJS, [URL Removed] JavaScript, HTML, CSS, SQL & Linux and preferably have 3+ years’ Elasticsearch/Mongo/NoSQL, Git, REST APIs with an understanding of Scrum methodology.

DUTIES:

Develop commercial grade web applications.

Deliver work to agreed Quality, Standards and Complexity.

Mentor Junior Developers.

Research on own tasks.

Planning/ Estimation on tasks.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Grade 12 / Matric.

Relevant Development qualification.

Experience/Skills –

5 Years’ experience:

NodeJS

Vue.js / React / Angular

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

SQL

Linux

Preferable Skills –

3+ Years’ experience:

Elasticsearch / Mongo / NoSQL

Git

REST APIs

Understanding of Scrum methodology

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work independently.

Time management.

Effective communication.

Team player.

Passion for Technology and understanding of IT.

High degree of professionalism.

Deadline driven.

Able to learn.

Attention to detail.

Ability to work under pressure.

Strong analytical problem-solving skills.

