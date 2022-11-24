Senior Software Developer: Pipelines at NRF National Research Foundation

Postion Summary:

The Senior Science Pipelines Developer provides subject matter leadership to the Science Processing team in its effort to develop astronomy packages, respective pipelines, as well as the quality tools that supplement the software. The senior pipelines developer is accountable and responsible for the identification, research and analysis of the problem sets, investigation of potential solutions, implementation, testing and verification of such solutions.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and improve science-focused telescope data processing softwareParticipate in science support or research opportunities that have relevance to observatory or Science Processing objectives

Designing and developing software, operational procedures and documentation by applying organizational systems engineering principlesDevelop, maintain and document of relevant science pipelines softwareSupport deployment of releases, performing post-deployment verification, supporting users with regards to queries regarding new functionality or changesParticipate in science projects within the SDP or SARAO with the intention to improve telescope design, utility and product qualityParticipate in skills development training organized by the organization with the purpose of acquiring new or additional skills, improving current skills, or developments towards domain expertise

Minimum Qualification:

Masters Degree / NQF 9

Minimum Experience:

7-8 years

MSc in astronomy, physics, mathematics, applied mathematics, computer science, or related fieldPhD in astronomy, physics, mathematics, applied mathematics, computer science, or related field will be advantageous

Experience:

A minimum of 7 years’ experience in astronomy, astrophysics, or related, applied/interdisciplinary sciences in development, testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of science projects

Experience may be in some of the following:Radio astronomy interferometry imagingRadio astronomy interferometry Radio Frequency Interference (RFI) analysisRadio astronomy data calibration Software development using Python or similar languagesExperience with Linux and open source software environmentsExperience analyzing large data sets (giga-terabyte scale)

Knowledge:

Understanding of radio interferometric theory and practiceUnderstanding of signal processingUnderstanding of data analysis and machine learningLinux operating systemprogramming in Python and/or other modern languagesKnowledge of Systems Engineering practicesKnowledge of formal Agile development practices

Additional Notes:

provide a proven track record of scientific software development in Pythondisplay scientific writing skillsthrive in a diverse team and interface with local and international scientistsAbility to effectively transfer knowledge and skills to other team membersA clear and methodical approach to problem solving A high attention to detail, excellent organization skills Good communication skills, written and verbalEagerness to learn new things or self-development towards a specializationThe NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal.

Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position.

The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

Skilled in applied field of position

Knowledge to be relevant

Responsible in performing duties

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT telescope in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours.

Learn more/Apply for this position