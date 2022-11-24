Senior Software Engineer

Purpose of the role:

To advance the maturity of systems and products through applying systems engineering leadership and recognised engineering

competence and skills across multiple domains, teams and on multiple projects.

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for all systems engineering elements of design and development through to integration, test & verification for subsystems and systems with high criticality.

Lead the definition of architectures and solutions derived from vague or abstract requirements.

Responsible for the baselines and design configuration of the system under development, including leading and managing engineering changes to the baselines.

Lead teams in the planning and execution of assembly, integration and verification of complex systems, both in the laboratory and in the field.

Provide field engineering services for telescopes and sub-systems to aid in fault diagnostics and rectification.

Review and integrate multiple activity reports into system level analysis and reports to ensure quality and integrity of results and recommendations within uncertain contexts.

Coach or mentor up to 5 young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering.

Use experience to employ innovative and unique methods and techniques to improve the efficiency and integrity of the systems engineering outcomes.

Contribute to- and advance- organisational maturity through leading the development and implementation of engineering processes within his/her realm of responsibility.

Contribute to strategic leadership within Programme(s) and through experience-based inputs and conceptual/ strategic thinking.

Key Requirements:

Qualification:

B.Eng/B.Sc (Eng) with 9+ years; OR

[URL Removed] with 7+ years; OR

* PhD/D.Eng with 5+ years

Experience:

Advanced applied Systems Engineering across the complete lifecycle of a system or product, at all levels of the systems hierarchy.

Integration, test and verification of complex systems.

Baseline establishment and management.

Engineering Change control.

Hi-tech product development.

Use of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e.g. CORE)

Development of systems engineering processes and procedures.

Coaching and mentoring.

Knowledge:

Acknowledged in-depth knowledge of systems engineering, technology and/or software, based on theoretical aspects and experience in systems engineering methods, procedures, tools and techniques.

Configuration management and configuration management systems.

Systems Engineering Standards, e.g. ISO/IEC/IEEE [Phone Number Removed];, ISO/IEC/IEEE 26702, ANSI/EIA-632,

Quality assurance systems (ISO 9001).

Knowledge of the PFMA and related procurement regulations.

Desired Skills:

Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools

ISO/IEC/IEEE 15288

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

