Senior System Engineer

To advance the maturity of systems and products through applying systems engineering leadership and recognised engineering competence and skills across multiple domains, teams and on multiple projects

JOB DESCRIPTION

Responsible for all systems engineering elements of design and development through to integration, test & verification for subsystems and systems with high criticality.

Lead the definition of architectures and solutions derived from vague or abstract requirements.

Responsible for the baselines and design configuration of the system under development, including leading and managing engineering changes to the baselines.

Lead teams in the planning and execution of assembly, integration and verification of complex systems, both in the laboratory and in the field.

Provide ´field engineering µservices for telescopes and sub-systems to aid in fault diagnostics and rectification.

Coach or mentor up to 5 young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering.

Contribute to- and advance- organisational maturity through leading the development and implementation of engineering processes within his/her realm of responsibility.

Contribute to strategic leadership within Programme(s) and company through experience-based inputs and conceptual/ strategic thinking

JOB REQUIREMENTS



Qualification:

Eng/B.Sc (Eng) with 9+ years; OR

Eng with 7+ years; OR

PhD/D.Eng with 5+ years

Experience:

Advanced applied Systems Engineering across the complete lifecycle of a system or product, at all levels of the systems hierarchy.

Integration, test and verification of complex systems.

Baseline establishment and management.

Engineering Change control.

Hi-tech product development.

Use of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e.g. CORE)

Development of systems engineering processes and procedures.

Coaching and mentoring.

Knowledge:

Acknowledged in-depth knowledge of systems engineering, technology and/or software, based on theoretical aspects and experience in systems engineering methods, procedures, tools and techniques.

Configuration management and configuration management systems.

Systems Engineering Standards, e.g. ISO/IEC/IEEE 15288 & 15289, ISO/IEC/IEEE 26702, ANSI/EIA-632,

Quality assurance systems (ISO 9001).

Knowledge of the PFMA and related procurement regulations.

Desired Skills:

• Strategic Thinking

PFMA

Configuration management systems

