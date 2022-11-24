Senior Systems Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Purpose of the job

To perform signal-level modelling, design and testing of systems and algorithms that comprise the signal path in radio telescopes. This covers analysing how each subsystem / algorithm along the signal path, from antenna to data product, modifies the signal and its quality, including analysing external influences upon the signal path, whether intended (e.g. online calibration) or unintended (e.g. fibre phase instability, pointing errors), etc.

Key responsibilities:

Deliver quality analysis, typically at all levels of the systems hierarchy, including the enterprise or organisational aspects, covering systems of systems aspects.

Supporting the systems and commissioning engineers through providing analysis of architectures and solutions with vague or abstract specifications.

Assisting the telescope systems engineers in tailoring the organisations Systems Engineering Processes appropriately through preparing the signal path analysis components of the verification and validation plans.

Advancing the maturity of systems and products through inputs based on recognised signal chain systems analysis competence and skills.

Reviewing and integrating multiple activity reports into system level analysis reports to ensure quality and integrity of results and recommendations within uncertain contexts.

Contributing to strategic leadership of teh organisation and its Programmes through experience-based inputs and conceptual/ strategic thinking.

Advancing organisational maturity through the development and implementation of analysis processes within the systems analysis and broader Systems Engineering and Business Process Environment.

Mentor or coach up to 5 analysts in the field of system performance analysis and specifically signal analysis.

Required Qualification:

B.Eng/B.Sc (Eng) with 9+ years; OR

[URL Removed] with 7+ years; OR

* PhD/D.Eng with 5+ years

Required Experience:

Recognised expertise in radio astronomy and/or radar signal processing and analysis domain.

Radio astronomy principles and instrumentation.

Analysing the performance of complex signal-based systems in the radio astronomy domain.

Processing data from signal-based systems.

Demonstrated experience in the utilisation of systems analysis tools.

Producing outputs and results that are usable directly for systems engineering and project management decisions.

Required Knowledge:

In-depth domain knowledge of:

Signal processing techniques (analogue and digital) in Radio Astronomy.

Systems engineering life-cycle processes with particular focus on the analysis of emergent properties.

Technology areas in signal-based systems (RF, EM, analogue and digital electronics, etc.)

Systems and engineering analysis, technology and/or software based on theoretical aspects and experience in systems analysis

methods, procedures, tools and techniques.

Shortlisted applicants will be contacted with two weeks of applicaton.

