Snr Software Developer (Java & AWS) at Datafin Recruitment

ENSURE the successful execution of projects while identifying and driving technical process improvement initiatives & architecting solutions as the next Snr Software Developer sought by a cutting-edge FinTech company. You will also mentor and review other Devs work. You must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or equivalent discipline from an accredited institution with 8 or more years’ Software Development. with exposure You will require expertise in Java Programming language with the ability to architect, design and write complex solutions while using best code of practice and design patterns & have extensive experience architecting, designing, and deploying Cloud services on AWS with a strong focus on serverless, microservice and API-based architecture and expose to AWS cloud services such as EC2, S3, API Gateway, Lambda. You must also have experience with REST API, Git and preferably Angular.

DUTIES:

Main responsibilities are:

Overall responsibility for the technical implementation of products and projects, including but not limited to design and development of complex features, and responsibility for quality, timeliness, security, documentation and process adherence within the project.

Responsibility for the technical growth and support of more junior technical team members.

Responsibility to communicate effectively with the management team and customers about the technical aspects of the project.

Take the lead in technical tasks such as architecture and design decisions and ensuring that a robust development process is followed.

Ensure that a robust development process is followed by all Developers on the project team. This includes meeting with the Product Owner on an agreed schedule to discuss roadmap items and to ensure that the Project team’s Developers are focused on the right activities.

Liaise with existing Developers to ensure the team is focused on the right activities. This includes attending any team meetings as required (e.g., stand-ups) and providing constant support to Junior Developers.

Perform day-to-day development tasks including development of agreed features, resolving defects, performing code reviews, creating documentation, liaising with other developers, attending any meetings as required as well as providing internal and external communication related to the project.

Where applicable, perform development level testing prior to release to QA and work with QA to resolve any defects prior to release.

Assist the marketing or other internal teams with technical knowledge and/or wording and be able to demo products and provide quick turnaround in setting up proof-of-concepts (POCs) that will help the Sales team.

Walk the balance between providing too little guidance and direction to other Developers and actually doing the work themselves, thereby providing growth.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Must hold at least a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science (or equivalent discipline) from a recognised tertiary institution. Equivalent experience will be considered, but not preferred.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 8 or above years of experience as a Software Developer, ideally full-stack, with exposure primarily to Java and AWS.

Expertise in Java Programming language with the ability to architect, design and write complex solutions while using best code of practice and design patterns.

Extensive experience in architecting, designing, and deploying Cloud services on AWS with a strong focus on serverless, microservice and API-based architecture and expose to AWS cloud services such as EC2, S3, API Gateway, Lambda.

Designing and implementing JSON-based REST API.

Exposure to Front-end Development and State Management. Candidates having experience in Angular will be favoured.

Software quality concepts such as documenting source code, software language-specific code quality practices and continuous integration and continuous deployment/delivery of applications.

Software version control (such as Git) and software deployment standards.

Experience with working alone or in teams with both Developers and QAs.

Strong analytical, design and Programming skills.

Experience with Agile development methodologies like Scrum.

ATTRIBUTES:

Highly communicative and patient with customers, your technical team and management as they look to you for guidance. A significant part of your responsibility is to answer questions, impart your knowledge and help where you see it necessary.

Hardworking and responsible, ensuring that the team delivers quality and keeps to their timeframes and rolling up their sleeves to get projects over the line when necessary. Senior staff always keep their own deadlines and deliver great quality – they lead by example, and they set the tone for their team.

Highly knowledgeable about the technologies and products they specialise in.

Confident and have a desire to grow – Senior Developers aren’t afraid to be embarrassed, they ask questions and they put themselves out there in front of their teams. They do what is necessary to deliver effectively. Senior Developers also show a desire to grow and don’t pass up opportunities to grow their skills.

