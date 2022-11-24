Software Developer and Cloud Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

Our Client who is one of the Leading Automotive Industries are looking for a Software Developer who has solid cloud experience.
Location: Home office rotation (Midrand, Menlyn & Roslyn)
This amazing opportunity is a fixed-term contract running up to December 2025.
The ideal candidate should have:
- JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS
- Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular (Version 9 or higher)
- Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker
- Azure Steering / Setup of new solutions and architecture experience
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, Azure AKS,
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g., Jenkins, Azure DevOps, GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
- Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT
If you are keen on finding out more about this amazing opportunity, SMASH that apply button!
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- Angular
- HTML5
- CSS
- Cloud
- AWS
- Azure AKS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years