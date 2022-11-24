Software Developer and Cloud Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

Our Client who is one of the Leading Automotive Industries are looking for a Software Developer who has solid cloud experience.

Location: Home office rotation (Midrand, Menlyn & Roslyn)

This amazing opportunity is a fixed-term contract running up to December 2025.

The ideal candidate should have:

JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS

Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular (Version 9 or higher)

Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker

Azure Steering / Setup of new solutions and architecture experience

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, Azure AKS,

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g., Jenkins, Azure DevOps, GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)

Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT

If you are keen on finding out more about this amazing opportunity, SMASH that apply button!

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Angular

HTML5

CSS

Cloud

AWS

Azure AKS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

