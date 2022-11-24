Software Developer and Cloud Specialist

Nov 24, 2022

Our Client who is one of the Leading Automotive Industries are looking for a Software Developer who has solid cloud experience.

Location: Home office rotation (Midrand, Menlyn & Roslyn)

This amazing opportunity is a fixed-term contract running up to December 2025.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS
  • Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular (Version 9 or higher)
  • Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker
  • Azure Steering / Setup of new solutions and architecture experience
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, Azure AKS,
  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g., Jenkins, Azure DevOps, GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
  • Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT

If you are keen on finding out more about this amazing opportunity, SMASH that apply button!

Desired Skills:

  • Javascript
  • Angular
  • HTML5
  • CSS
  • Cloud
  • AWS
  • Azure AKS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *