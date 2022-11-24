Software Engineer (Automotive Controls/Electric Vehicles) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

THE exceptional coding skills of a Software Engineer who is able to thrive under pressure, is sought by a provider of cutting-edge Engineering Solutions in Durbanville for automotive controls. You should possess a BEng. Degree in Electronic/Mechatronic Engineering, have 1-6+ years relevant experience, J1939 CAN communication experience and associated test tools/equipment, MATLAB/Simulink proficiency, have SA citizen and be willing to travel abroad for variable periods.

DUTIES:

MATLAB/Simulink software development for automotive controllers.

Under guidance of the Lead Software Engineer, be responsible for the documentation, verification and testing of control software.

Software algorithm development and control systems optimization.

Contribute to the development of system plant models and simulations using MATLAB/Simulink.

Contribute to the development of software tools required for vehicle production and field support.

Support testing of software at module level and on prototype vehicles.

REQUIREMENTS:

B Eng. Degree in Electronic / Mechatronic Engineering (M Eng preferred).

Willing to travel overseas for variable periods.

South African Citizenship.

1-6+ Years of experience.

Proficient in MATLAB/Simulink environment.

Knowledge of J1939 CAN communication and associated test tools/equipment.

Computer Literacy (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).

ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to detail.

Integrity and honesty.

Excellent in task management.

Ability to work independently and under pressure and handle priority changes.

Good problem-solving ability.

Team player.

Good Written and Verbal Communication (English).

Strong work ethic, willing to go the extra mile.

