Systems Analyst (Senior) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Nov 24, 2022

We are a South African-based financial services group, offering personal and business banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, as well as bank assurance. We are looking or a Senior Systems Analyst with mainframe experience to join our amazing team for a 6 Months (renewable) contract
Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for the analysis and design of new systems, major enhancements to existing systems and general maintenance of systems
  • Participate in system design sessions to arrive at an optimal solution. Assist with the identification of risks and issues within the project(s) and mitigation strategies
  • Leading and facilitating requirements gathering sessions across both the business and technological domain to produce functional and system specifications. Ensure that functional / systems requirements represents a common view among end-users

Qualifications/Requirements:

  • Bsc. Degree/equivalent qualification
  • 4-6 years experience in Systems Analysis
  • Mainframe experience
  • Banking/Financial Services Experience

Desired Skills:

  • Mainframe
  • Systems Analyst
  • Systems Analysis

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *