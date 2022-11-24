Systems Analyst (Senior) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are a South African-based financial services group, offering personal and business banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, as well as bank assurance. We are looking or a Senior Systems Analyst with mainframe experience to join our amazing team for a 6 Months (renewable) contract

Duties/Responsibilities:

Responsible for the analysis and design of new systems, major enhancements to existing systems and general maintenance of systems

Participate in system design sessions to arrive at an optimal solution. Assist with the identification of risks and issues within the project(s) and mitigation strategies

Leading and facilitating requirements gathering sessions across both the business and technological domain to produce functional and system specifications. Ensure that functional / systems requirements represents a common view among end-users

Qualifications/Requirements:

Bsc. Degree/equivalent qualification

4-6 years experience in Systems Analysis

Mainframe experience

Banking/Financial Services Experience

Desired Skills:

Mainframe

Systems Analyst

Systems Analysis

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

