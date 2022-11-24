Systems Analyst (Senior)

We are a South African-based financial services group, offering personal and business banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, as well as bank assurance. We are looking or a Senior Systems Analyst with mainframe experience to join our amazing team for a 6 Months (renewable) contract
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Responsible for the analysis and design of new systems, major enhancements to existing systems and general maintenance of systems
- Participate in system design sessions to arrive at an optimal solution. Assist with the identification of risks and issues within the project(s) and mitigation strategies
- Leading and facilitating requirements gathering sessions across both the business and technological domain to produce functional and system specifications. Ensure that functional / systems requirements represents a common view among end-users
Qualifications/Requirements:
- Bsc. Degree/equivalent qualification
- 4-6 years experience in Systems Analysis
- Mainframe experience
- Banking/Financial Services Experience
Desired Skills:
- Mainframe
- Systems Analyst
- Systems Analysis
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid