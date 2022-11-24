Systems Developer

Nov 24, 2022

Is your profession a Systems Developer with strong hands on C# experience, looking to join a winning team?

Please see below what we have in place for you.
Development:

    • Create and maintain components to internal system
    • New products development exposure
    • Quality of code and thorough testing
    • Translate Business requirements into functional and technical specifications for development
    • Correct and thorough work done within given timelines.
    • Manage tasks and deadlines on projects
    • Understand client expectations, their business and processes, and prioritizing work are crucial

  • General:
    • Professional communication (conduct) with client: personal interaction as well as electronically
    • Good work ethic, integrity, punctuality, commitment and accuracy
    • Always project a positive attitude to fellow employees and clients

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Java
  • Business requirement
  • code

