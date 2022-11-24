Systems Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Is your profession a Systems Developer with strong hands on C# experience, looking to join a winning team?
Please see below what we have in place for you.
Development:
-
- Create and maintain components to internal system
- New products development exposure
- Quality of code and thorough testing
- Translate Business requirements into functional and technical specifications for development
- Correct and thorough work done within given timelines.
- Manage tasks and deadlines on projects
- Understand client expectations, their business and processes, and prioritizing work are crucial
- General:
- Professional communication (conduct) with client: personal interaction as well as electronically
- Good work ethic, integrity, punctuality, commitment and accuracy
- Always project a positive attitude to fellow employees and clients
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Java
- Business requirement
- code