Systems Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Is your profession a Systems Developer with strong hands on C# experience, looking to join a winning team?

Please see below what we have in place for you.

Development:

Create and maintain components to internal system New products development exposure Quality of code and thorough testing Translate Business requirements into functional and technical specifications for development Correct and thorough work done within given timelines. Manage tasks and deadlines on projects Understand client expectations, their business and processes, and prioritizing work are crucial



General: Professional communication (conduct) with client: personal interaction as well as electronically Good work ethic, integrity, punctuality, commitment and accuracy Always project a positive attitude to fellow employees and clients



Desired Skills:

C#

Java

Business requirement

code

