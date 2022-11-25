2x Solutions Developer (Implementation and Support at Abantu Staffing Solutions – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Main Purpose Of Job
- Ensuring that the Operational systems and End user systems meet all business and contractual requirements while monitoring network performance and driving continuous improvements of end users and associated systems.
KEY RESPONSIBIITY AREAS
To Promote Continuous Improvements in the IT & Operational systems
- Encourage pro-active dialogues with the Operations Department
- Continuously monitor the operational systems and equipment to ensure that they are stable and working correctly
- Ensure synchronisation and alignment of data within operational systems
- Ensure data integrity is maintained and the active user Accounts are kept up-to-date
- Provide IT support for operational systems data and performance analysis
- Maintain and clean the core systems with respect to errors and data accuracy
- System changes will be defined by the business and must be communicated to the responsible parties
- Update and escalate system’s deviations to operations manager
Develop, Implement and Monitor the following:-
- All business KPI’s and Reporting (daily/weekly/monthly)
- Continuous analysis of business processes and operations systems for possible enhancements and improvements
- Eliminate data quality deficiencies, system errors and the misalignment of operations & systems
- Author end user manual in using required business software.
Provide user training and assistance on operational systems
Required to perform any task as and when required by management.
Education/Requirements:
- Degree in IT / Computer Science
- 2 years industry or working experience
- Proficient in C#, JavaScript, JQuery, HTML and SQL
- Knowledge of GIT
- Able to use Visual Studio
- Relevant Microsoft Qualifications