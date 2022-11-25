2x Solutions Developer (Implementation and Support at Abantu Staffing Solutions – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Main Purpose Of Job

Ensuring that the Operational systems and End user systems meet all business and contractual requirements while monitoring network performance and driving continuous improvements of end users and associated systems.

KEY RESPONSIBIITY AREAS

To Promote Continuous Improvements in the IT & Operational systems

Encourage pro-active dialogues with the Operations Department

Continuously monitor the operational systems and equipment to ensure that they are stable and working correctly

Ensure synchronisation and alignment of data within operational systems

Ensure data integrity is maintained and the active user Accounts are kept up-to-date

Provide IT support for operational systems data and performance analysis

Maintain and clean the core systems with respect to errors and data accuracy

System changes will be defined by the business and must be communicated to the responsible parties

Update and escalate system’s deviations to operations manager

Develop, Implement and Monitor the following:-

All business KPI’s and Reporting (daily/weekly/monthly)

Continuous analysis of business processes and operations systems for possible enhancements and improvements

Eliminate data quality deficiencies, system errors and the misalignment of operations & systems

Author end user manual in using required business software.

Provide user training and assistance on operational systems

Required to perform any task as and when required by management.

Education/Requirements:

Degree in IT / Computer Science

2 years industry or working experience

Proficient in C#, JavaScript, JQuery, HTML and SQL

Knowledge of GIT

Able to use Visual Studio

Relevant Microsoft Qualifications

