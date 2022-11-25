Agile Scrum Master – Western Cape Cape Town

Job purpose:
As a Scrum Master, you’ll ensure that the Agile team’s projects are delivered on time and within budget. You will manage the team’s workflow by enforcing rules and guidelines while ensuring each project meets quality standards. You’ll also work with other teams to ensure they’re delivering as expected under your guidance.
Qualifications and experience:
- A relevant Scrum Master certification (CSM, PSM I, CSP)
- Grade 12
- Experience being a Scrum Master for at least 5 years across multiple teams and industries/organizations.
- Proven experience in the application of one or more of the following:
- Agile values and principles
- Scrum principles, practices, and theory
- Kanban principles, practices, and theory
- Agile techniques (i.e. User Stories; Continuous Integration; Continuous Testing; PairProgramming;
- Testing)Configuration tools (i.e. JIRA, Confluence, etc.)
- Scaled Agile Methodology
Duties and responsibilities:
- Provide functional guidance to the team(s), a development methodology that allows a team to self- organize and deliver change quickly.
- Coach the teams to: Ensure the effective use/application of Agile practices
- Self-Facilitate sprint planning, retrospective, and sprint demos
- Align to the Client Recipe, Responsible for facilitating/coaching scaled Agile ceremonies
- Coaching of team Agile ceremonies (Daily stand-up; team demo; team retrospective; team planning; team sprint and iteration review)
- Participate in PI Planning, Participate in Scrum-of-Scrums, Participate in Large Scale Retrospective, Participate in Large Scale Delivery Demos, and Actively engage several teams to support large-scale planning
- Provide guidance to ensure the effective use/application of Agile practices and tools
- Responsible for coaching the configuration, integration, reporting (metrics), and adoption of relevant configuration tools (i.e. JIRA; Confluence) within teams
- Responsible for coaching teams to continuously review and gain performance, delivery, and governance-related insights from the teams’ performance metrics
- Promote transparency from team to portfolio, Update the organization on the teams progress and escalate issues that cannot be resolved by the team
- Work with the team to become self-sufficient in their agile practices, mature enough to not need full- time support from a Scrum Master
- Assist and coach teams to ensure they understand the importance of delivering to agreed timelines (end of development iteration)
- Assist and coach the teams on the importance of removing organizational impediments impacting delivery Provide assistance to the programs and teams to ensure refinement of work from portfolio to team
- Coach the team on the importance of removing obstacles that are impeding progress
- Facilitate cross-team coordination throughout program increment
- Provide facilitation support to the Product Owner with regards to the process of programteam backlog refinement and prioritize the product backlog
- Provide support to the Team Leads with regards to the basic agile practices across multiple teams in a program. Provide support to the mature agile teams on an ad hoc basis
- Drive continuous improvement during the delivery process and in the teams Agile maturity. Responsible for continuous improvement of current processes. Responsible for the continuous assessment of the teams level of Agile maturity
- Coach and guide teams to increase their Agile maturity on a journey to become an autonomous team
Desired Skills:
- Introducing Engeneering practices
- Team developer
- communication and good listening
- optisim
- programming
- process integration