Application Security Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Job purpose:

As a Security Engineer, you’ll work with the engineering team to develop and implement security solutions for software systems. You will also be responsible for designing security architectures and patterns that are compliant with industry standards. You must have excellent communication skills in order to liaise effectively with other departments within the company, as well as external partners. You should also be able to read technical documents and communicate complex information clearly to non-technical staff members.

Duties and responsibilities:

Investigates and determines the effectiveness of computer security controls

Develops and implements security solutions to support information assurance.

Oversees the implementation of information security management systems for software development projects.

Interfaces with other teams that affect the creation and implementation of security controls.

Qualifications and experience:

Professional Security certification preferred.

Experience with system performance analysis tools such as perfmon, performance monitor and operating system command line utilities.

5+ years of experience in software engineering or system administration.

Familiarity with a variety of security products and protocols is necessary.

NSE / Fortinet experience is non-negotiable.

Desired Skills:

Problem resolution

Analytical

Data Security

Implemementing Security Programs

Erecting firewalls

Excellent communication skills

