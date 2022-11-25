Application Support Analyst

Key purpose:

Provide high quality application and systems support, understand the nature and business impact of requests and perform the required analyses and provide second line support for technical and functional solutions.

AssisitingDuties and responsibilities:

Provide high quality operational and technical application and systems support to customers andinternal business functions

Provide second line support service to NOC, Service Desk, Business Desk SA and Business Desk MAH

Resolve incidents, problems, service requests and change requests in line with business priorities: Resolve calls logged within the agreed MTTR (Mean time to resolve) included in agreed SLAs and Ensure Incident / Request updates are at an acceptable quality

Document and provide analysis of defects to solution teams

Create diagnostic scripts and other aids per system e.g., simple diagnostic question sheets, historical records, known error lists, predefined extract scripts, etc.

Collaborate with the Solution Delivery teams and Architectural teams with regards to planning, designing,architecture development and configuration of the technical platforms for the Application Support portfolio

Participate in deployment handover sessions

Be available to the business and support leads for operational support

Involvement in internal projects

Assist with On-The-Job training

Participate in Priority warroom sessions

Participate in disaster recovery exercises

Generate and execute scripts related to daily support requirements

Ensure the consistency and stability of the environment and produce SOPs for day-to-day operations

Minimising adverse impacts of Incidents and Problems on the business and preventing reoccurrence of Incidents

Proactively monitoring of and fixing system and data related errors

Consult with business to identify business problems and opportunities to enhance existing processes

Provide advice in the support and maintenance of systems

Contribute to continuous improvement by using technology and improving processes

Stay current on industry practices and trends

Conduct quality control protocols to reduce errors and improve the effectiveness of production systems

Create monthly reports to track progress of solutions against identified benefits

Develop and maintain relationships with key stakeholders across the business

Qualifications and experience:

Matric

Related Diploma

Bachelor’s Degree Advantageous

At least 3-5 years in an application support environment

Experience working in a high availability environment with multiple operational instances

Technical competencies:

Hands-on experience with some of the following disciplines:

Oracle, SQL Server

Web Methods

Web Services

Automation / Scheduling tools / frameworks

SOA

SQL

SharePoint

F5

SQL Server Integration Services

SQL Server Reporting Services

ESB

Microsoft Frameworks (CSF, CCF, etc.)

Working knowledge of API-based services (e.g., REST, SOAP)

Understanding of basic integration concepts

Basic knowledge of the Agile and Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) processes, cloudcomputing, ITIL, COBIT

Facilitation

Investigative / Fact Finding

Structured analysis

Command of the English Language

Excellent Communication Skills

Desired Skills:

Problem solving skills

basic knowlege on data base

Microsoft windows

Word

excel

ORACLE

KRONDS

