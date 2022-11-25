Application Support Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Key purpose:
Provide high quality application and systems support, understand the nature and business impact of requests and perform the required analyses and provide second line support for technical and functional solutions.
AssisitingDuties and responsibilities:
- Provide high quality operational and technical application and systems support to customers andinternal business functions
- Provide second line support service to NOC, Service Desk, Business Desk SA and Business Desk MAH
- Resolve incidents, problems, service requests and change requests in line with business priorities: Resolve calls logged within the agreed MTTR (Mean time to resolve) included in agreed SLAs and Ensure Incident / Request updates are at an acceptable quality
- Document and provide analysis of defects to solution teams
- Create diagnostic scripts and other aids per system e.g., simple diagnostic question sheets, historical records, known error lists, predefined extract scripts, etc.
- Collaborate with the Solution Delivery teams and Architectural teams with regards to planning, designing,architecture development and configuration of the technical platforms for the Application Support portfolio
- Participate in deployment handover sessions
- Be available to the business and support leads for operational support
- Involvement in internal projects
- Assist with On-The-Job training
- Participate in Priority warroom sessions
- Participate in disaster recovery exercises
- Generate and execute scripts related to daily support requirements
- Ensure the consistency and stability of the environment and produce SOPs for day-to-day operations
- Minimising adverse impacts of Incidents and Problems on the business and preventing reoccurrence of Incidents
- Proactively monitoring of and fixing system and data related errors
- Consult with business to identify business problems and opportunities to enhance existing processes
- Provide advice in the support and maintenance of systems
- Contribute to continuous improvement by using technology and improving processes
- Stay current on industry practices and trends
- Conduct quality control protocols to reduce errors and improve the effectiveness of production systems
- Create monthly reports to track progress of solutions against identified benefits
- Develop and maintain relationships with key stakeholders across the business
Qualifications and experience:
- Matric
- Related Diploma
- Bachelor’s Degree Advantageous
- At least 3-5 years in an application support environment
- Experience working in a high availability environment with multiple operational instances
Technical competencies:
- Hands-on experience with some of the following disciplines:
- Oracle, SQL Server
- Web Methods
- Web Services
- Automation / Scheduling tools / frameworks
- SOA
- SQL
- SharePoint
- F5
- SQL Server Integration Services
- SQL Server Reporting Services
- ESB
- Microsoft Frameworks (CSF, CCF, etc.)
- Working knowledge of API-based services (e.g., REST, SOAP)
- Understanding of basic integration concepts
- Basic knowledge of the Agile and Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) processes, cloudcomputing, ITIL, COBIT
- Facilitation
- Investigative / Fact Finding
- Structured analysis
- Command of the English Language
- Excellent Communication Skills
Desired Skills:
- Problem solving skills
- basic knowlege on data base
- Microsoft windows
- Word
- excel
- ORACLE
- KRONDS