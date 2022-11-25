Business Analyst/Product Owner

We are looking for a Business Analyst/Product Owner with a minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Microsoft Technical Project Manager.

Must have business analysis and client engagement experience.

Must have the ability to interpret URS and functional design and supervise developers.

Hybrid work model

Location – Cape Town

Desired Skills:

5 Years’ Experience

Microsoft Technical Project Manager

BA Experience

Client Engagement Experience

Interpretation of URS and Functional Design

Supervise Developers

Learn more/Apply for this position