Business Analyst/Product Owner – Western Cape Cape Town

Nov 25, 2022

We are looking for a Business Analyst/Product Owner with a minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Microsoft Technical Project Manager.
Must have business analysis and client engagement experience.
Must have the ability to interpret URS and functional design and supervise developers.

Hybrid work model
Location – Cape Town

Desired Skills:

  • 5 Years’ Experience
  • Microsoft Technical Project Manager
  • BA Experience
  • Client Engagement Experience
  • Interpretation of URS and Functional Design
  • Supervise Developers

