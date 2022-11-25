DevOps Engineer at NRF National Research Foundation – Gauteng Braamfontein

Postion Summary:

The RDTS department is in need of a dedicated DevOps Engineer who will be based at the TAMS department developing and maintaining servers (Windows & Linux), performing system administration and automation tasks, providing network and desktop support to staff and users, as well as supporting and developing data acquisition and analysis software for research staff and users.

Key Responsibilities:

Support and development of data acquisition and analysis C/C++ Linux based software for research staff and usersSupport and development of accelerator control and analysis Linux based software for TAMS and other applicationsImplementation and support of database on Linux platformsNetwork support and administration Server support and administrationDesktop support and administration as required

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7

Minimum Experience:

5-5 years

BTech / BSc Computer Science or EquivalentMinimum 5 years experience in server, network administration and low-level embedded system programming in C or C++

Experience:

Prior experience using Linux/UnixRootPython programmingRelational database programmingMCSA or MSCECCNA

Knowledge:

Programming/Software DevelopmentSystems IntegrationApplication SupportIT OperationsTechnical Advice and Guidance

The NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal.

Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position.

The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

iThemba LABS is Africa’s leading research facility for accelerator based science that is committed to advance knowledge, transforming lives and, inspiring the nation through probing fundamental structure and the origins of matter, advancing the understanding of condensed matter, impacting the societal need through provision of radioisotopes for the health sector and isotope analysis for the environmental sector.

