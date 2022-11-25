European households embrace smart electricity meters

More than 56% of the electricity customers in EU27+3 had a smart meter at the end of 2022.

The market is set for robust growth in the coming years with a total of 106-million smart electricity meters forecasted to be deployed across the region during 2022–2027.

There are among the findings from the latest study of the European smart metering market from the leading IoT analyst firm Berg Insight, which has closely tracked the development of the market since the company’s inception in 2004.

At the end of 2021, the EU27+3 region was home to nearly 163-million smart electricity meters, corresponding to a penetration rate of 53%. Growing at a robust CAGR of 5,8%, the installed base of smart electricity meters is expected to reach a penetration rate of 74% by 2027, driven by large rollouts in the UK, Poland and eventually also Germany and Greece in combination with nationwide rollouts in several small- and mid-sized countries.

The European smart gas metering market will meanwhile increase its installed base of devices from 46 million units in 2021 to 76 million units in 2027.

The composition of annual smart electricity shipment volumes is expected to change significantly over the coming years as rollouts in many markets in Western and Northern Europe are now either well-advanced or largely completed.

An ongoing trend that is spreading across Europe is second-generation smart metering deployments in countries such as Italy, the Nordics, Spain and the Netherlands.

“In fact, replacements of first-generation smart metering equipment are expected to account for nearly a third of the cumulative device shipments until 2027,” says Mattias Carlsson, IoT analyst at Berg Insight.

In terms of first-generation projects, the 10 fastest growing market during 2022–2027 will meanwhile all be in Central Eastern and Southeastern Europe – a trend that confirms that focus is shifting away from Western European markets that historically have been the center of attention of the European smart metering market throughout the past decade.

Another ongoing trend is the change related to communications technologies being used for data exchange with the utility back office. Berg Insight estimates that standalone wireless connectivity options will grow their annual share of smart electricity meter shipment volumes from 33% in 2021 to 57% in 2027.

“Most of the growth will be attributable to the rise of 3GPP-based LPWA connectivity services, which have become available in most European markets in the past couple of years. Annual European shipments of NB-IoT and LTE-M smart electricity meters are forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 18% during 2021–2027, from 1,4-million units in 2021 to 3.7 million in 2027,” says Carlsson.