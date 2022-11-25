Intermediate C# developer at kwena – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Purpose:

To be involved in the development of a public facing website based on Microsoft products, including the development of API’s (Application Program Interfaces) and message integration functionality. The development will be done using C# within the Microsoft IDE to develop service oriented Microsoft DotNet based applications. These applications integrate with various user channels solutions ranging from web, rich clients and batch users to a mobile application. The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of existing code as well as new development (extend it for new functionality) and add extra integration points.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

Implementing code that can be reused on multiple platforms

Breaking down complex issues into smaller manageable tasks

Support existing and develop new functionality and components.

Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

Work effectively in a team environment and follow/develop product software development processes and standards.

Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.

Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.

Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.

Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

Build and deploy the system on an application server.

Create and execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).

Incorporate the work done by other developers and do whatever is necessary to get the system to work again with the changes, including debugging other people’s code, making changes to test data, etc.

Provide guidance and assistance to more junior developers to ensure they deliver quality work within the agreed timeframes.

Provide technical leadership to the development team and other teams within the company.

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ OR at least 4-6 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment.

A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets is essential.

2-3 years relevant experience as a Senior Integration developer as part of a team in a software development environment

Good understanding of the .NET framework and C# language features

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.

Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

Personal Profile:

Self-starter, self-motivated, team player

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Strong attention to detail

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Attention to Detail, Analytical thinking.

Finisher, Planning and Organising, Working under Pressure, Working to high demand Deadlines

Own transport and Remote access capability to internet that is reliable.

Desired Skills:

.Net framework

C#

OWASP top 10

Learn more/Apply for this position