IT Graduate Trainee at Quest Staffing Solutions – Gauteng Vanderbijlpark

We’re seeking Certified NQF6 or NQF7 IT Graduates in Vanderbijlpark for a reputable IT company.

MUST BE AVAILABLE ON THE 14th December 2022 from 06:30am – 7:30pm

Duties & Responsibilities

Graduate-level IT duties

Desired Experience & Qualification

NQF 6 IT qualification or NQF & IT qualification

No work experience required

Available on the 14th December 2022

Must have a CLEAR Criminal record

Package & Remuneration

Salary: R1040

Contract: One day assignment

Date: 14th December 2022

Interested?

If interested, please apply directly through Pnet or email us directly at [Email Address Removed]

N.B If emailing us directly, remember to insert “IT Graduates Vanderbijlpark ” in the email subject line, for consideration, and state which area you are applying for

Desired Skills:

IT

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

IT Company

