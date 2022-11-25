IT Graduate Trainee at Quest Staffing Solutions – Gauteng Vanderbijlpark

Nov 25, 2022

We’re seeking Certified NQF6 or NQF7 IT Graduates in Vanderbijlpark for a reputable IT company.

  • MUST BE AVAILABLE ON THE 14th December 2022 from 06:30am – 7:30pm

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Graduate-level IT duties

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • NQF 6 IT qualification or NQF & IT qualification
  • No work experience required
  • Available on the 14th December 2022
  • Must have a CLEAR Criminal record

Package & Remuneration

  • Salary: R1040
  • Contract: One day assignment
  • Date: 14th December 2022

Interested?

  • If interested, please apply directly through Pnet or email us directly at [Email Address Removed]
  • N.B If emailing us directly, remember to insert “IT Graduates Vanderbijlpark ” in the email subject line, for consideration, and state which area you are applying for

Desired Skills:

  • IT

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

IT Company

