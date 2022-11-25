IT Graduate Trainee at Quest Staffing Solutions

We’re seeking Certified NQF6 or NQF7 IT Graduates in Vanderbijlpark for a reputable IT company.
- MUST BE AVAILABLE ON THE 14th December 2022 from 06:30am – 7:30pm
Duties & Responsibilities
- Graduate-level IT duties
Desired Experience & Qualification
- NQF 6 IT qualification or NQF & IT qualification
- No work experience required
- Available on the 14th December 2022
- Must have a CLEAR Criminal record
Package & Remuneration
- Salary: R1040
- Contract: One day assignment
- Date: 14th December 2022
Interested?
- If interested, please apply directly through Pnet or email us directly at [Email Address Removed]
- N.B If emailing us directly, remember to insert “IT Graduates Vanderbijlpark ” in the email subject line, for consideration, and state which area you are applying for
Desired Skills:
- IT
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
IT Company