Junior Laravel/PHP Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of an ambitious Junior Laravel/PHP Developer is sought by our client, based in the heart of Cape Town’s CBD to join its growing team. You will help assist in maintaining the existing infrastructure, and to provide in-house technical support for daily operations. The ideal candidate must have ±2 years PHP, SQL/NoSQL (MySQL, Postgres, MongoDB, etc.) and Laravel experience including concepts like Eloquent/Query Builder, MVC patterns, authentication/authorization, routing, queue processing, test.

DUTIES:

Design and build APIs and services.

Collaborate with team to design, develop and ship new features.

Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs.

Help maintain code quality, organisation, and automation.

Use your knowledge of Software Engineering concepts to design and implement tested, reusable, and modular code.

Apply knowledge of the business goals to derive innovative solutions for the Project, team, and group.

REQUIREMENTS:

1-2+ Years’ experience with PHP.

2+ Years’ experience with SQL/NoSQL solutions (MySQL, Postgres, MongoDB, etc.).

1+ Years of Laravel experience, including concepts like Eloquent/Query Builder, MVC patterns, authentication/authorization, routing, queue processing, test.

Advantageous –

Solid understanding of GIT/Pull requests, branching strategy, and can hold their own conducting code reviews for Developers.

Amazon Web Services or other cloud-based computing platforms.

Experience with Software Engineering best practices (e.g., Unit Testing, peer reviews, design patterns).

Understanding of code optimisation, profiling, and debugging skills.

A Computer Science Degree or equivalent experience.

React or React Native or Flutter.

NGINX.

JIRA.

Agile / Scrum Development methodologies.

You’ve contributed to an open-source project or participated in the wider PHP/Laravel communities.

ATTRIBUTES:

Be an active learner who is up for expanding your breadth of knowledge

Have passion for your craft.

Feel ownership over everything you ship.

