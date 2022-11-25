Reporting Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Reporting Analyst / Business Analyst to join them on a contract basis
Output/Core Tasks:
As a Business Analyst, you will play a critical role as a problem solver and be the person who assists in defining and enabling business change in an agile environment. Your primary responsibility is to deliver solutions that are fit for purpose, that focus on efficiencies and that deliver business value, with a specific focus on the development / improvement of enhanced reporting capabilities – Understanding business needs as they relate to a potential change or transformation and reporting required – – Define reporting requirements to produce necessary insight to opportunities or risks to achieving the business strategy – – Produce high quality, actionable reports and insights to stakeholders – – Acting as an advisor to the business on best outcomes for a particular business problem or initiative – – Facilitating group workshops and meetings – – Explaining technical jargon to non-technical/ business teams – – Gathering, identifying, and documenting business requirements – – Simplifying requirements, so they are easily understood across the whole team – – Building relationships with all key stakeholders this includes business owners, product owners, development teams, trainers, and users – – Business process modelling and improving business processes across various business units, processes, and systems – – Implementing, testing, and deploying solutions to business problems (includes facilitating and co- ordinating User Acceptance testing) – – Supporting business transition and helping to establish change (includes transfer of knowledge to users, trainers, and peers) – – Assist in the continuous development, improvement, and implementation of the analysis framework – – Working in an agile team within the scrum framework
Required :
- Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis. E.g., Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA) or Advanced Diploma in Business analysis (AdBA)
- Bachelor’s degree in information technology / systems or equivalent (advantageous)
- Honours degree in information technology / systems or equivalent (advantageous)
- Experience in the Investment industry
- At least 5 years working experience in the Financial Services industry
- Experience in Business Analysis
- Structured Query Language (SQL)
Microsoft Excel
Critical Thinking
- Data Visualization
- Presentation Skills
- Collaborates
- Drive results
- Taking ownership
- Cultivate innovation
Be resilient
Excellent communication skills (verbal & written)
- Ability to work across multiple teams and manage conflicting priorities
- Strong facilitation and negotiation skills
- Analytical thinking & problem-solving
- Information gathering
- Excellent documenting and diagramming (BPMN 2.0) skills
- Planning, prioritising, and organising
Desired Skills:
- reporting analyst
- Business Analyst
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric