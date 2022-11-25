SA crypto exchange VALR launches in Zambia

VALR has launched in Zambia, and customers are now able to buy or sell bitcoin (BTC) and USD Coin (USDC) directly with Kwacha (ZMW), in addition to more than 60 crypto assets already available on VALR.com.

VALR was established in 2018 and offers its customers the ability to safely buy, sell and store bitcoin and 60 other crypto assets. It has processed over $10-billion of trading on the platform since launch. In March 2022, VALR raised $50-million in a Series B funding round and is backed by several global investors, including Avon Ventures, a venture capital fund affiliated with the parent company of Fidelity Investments, one of the largest asset managers in the world.

“As the largest crypto exchange headquartered in Africa, VALR is excited to now be serving the people of Zambia,” says VALR CEO Farzam Ehsani. “We’ve built a world-class product with a focus on robust security, high performance and regulatory compliance, and we look forward to welcoming the Zambian retail and institutional market to VALR.”

VALR believes it is the only exchange in Zambia to offer local currency order books, and a full-service digital asset exchange and trading platform. Traders have access to market information, as well as the ability to place limit orders and access the platform through VALR’s mobile app, web app and API. The VALR app is available on the App Store, Google Play, as well as the Huawei AppGallery – making it easy for anyone to get started in crypto.

“We have a world-class team that is supporting our Zambian customers and are really excited to offer the most competitive fees and greatest choice of digital assets from an exchange with a presence in Zambia,” says Blake Player, VALR’s head of business development. “VALR will be able to provide the best price for a Kwacha swap to crypto by making deep liquidity available directly in Zambia.

“VALR is committed to enabling the blockchain ecosystem in Africa, and working with other businesses to expand access to digital assets is an important part of the brand’s ambitious growth strategy,” adds Player. “We welcome startups, mobile wallets and other fintechs to build on VALR and use our powerful API to create exciting products for their customers.”