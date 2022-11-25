Scrum Master at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Scrum Master to join them on a contract basis

The Scrum Master will be responsible for 1-2 workstream teams using the Scrum framework. The following outcomes are expected to be achieved by the Scrum Master: – Assist in forming a self-managed team that is happy, predictable, transparent, consistently delivers quality work and continually inspects and adapts to improve and maximize throughput whilst upholding the values, principles, and practices of Scrum – Facilitate the removal of impediments teams face when performing analysis, designing, and developing solutions – Implement Scrum best practices within a team – Help the team to develop a culture of collaboration – Support the team to be self-organising and function as an accountable, high-performance team. – Collaborate with the Vendor leads, Project Managers and SME’s to manage and groom the product backlog on Jira to ensure that work flowing into the team complies to the Definition of Ready and aligns with the business objectives – Schedule and facilitate the Scrum ceremony meetings (i.e. daily stand-ups, sprint reviews, retrospectives, sprint planning, backlog grooming) – Report on the progress of the team and deliverables using scrum metrics (burndown charts, predictability via team velocity) – Timeous and effective communication with Project Manager(s), Business Owner(s), Delivery and Design teams – Guide/coach/mentor the team to take on the responsibilities of the process and the ownership of the product – lead the team to a self-organised state – Ensuring that sufficient capacity is available in sprints for support and maintenance when required – Managing dependencies across delivery teams when required Required – – A relevant IT qualification – – A solid understanding of Agile development best practices – – A solid technical background in re-platforming including Integrations – – Demonstrable Scrum master experience essential – – Agile development experience is an advantage – – People Management experience – – Leadership – – Communication – – Building and maintaining relationships – – Influencing and gaining commitment – – Decision Making – – Planning and organising – – Teamwork – – Performance Driven – – Analytical Thinking Function independently

Desired Skills:

Scrum Management

Scrum

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

