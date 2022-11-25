Senior Full-stack Java Engineer – Team Lead LWG2029 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Senior Full stack Java Engineer – Team Lead to join their team on a long-term contract until Dec 2025 working hybrid. CV to [Email Address Removed]. Candidates able to start Jan / Feb 2023.

Lead development team

Development and maintenance of platform/application

Review and present the proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System Owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues and users when required

Minimum Requirements

Formal qualifications:

Relevant IT / Business Degree or Diploma

Role-specific knowledge:

Java EE

Azure, Agile

Spring/Quarkus

Kafka

Kubernetes

Git (Bitbucket)

Test-driven development (TDD)

Swagger Documentation

Cloud Architecture

Angular

JavaScript

CSS

NodeJS

CI/CD tool stack (Jenkins)

Knowledge of web services (Restful)

Relational database

JMS knowledge

