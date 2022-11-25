Senior Full-stack Java Engineer – Team Lead LWG2029 at Mediro ICT

Nov 25, 2022

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Senior Full stack Java Engineer – Team Lead to join their team on a long-term contract until Dec 2025 working hybrid. CV to [Email Address Removed]. Candidates able to start Jan / Feb 2023.

  • Lead development team
  • Development and maintenance of platform/application
  • Review and present the proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System Owner
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues and users when required

Minimum Requirements

Formal qualifications:

  • Relevant IT / Business Degree or Diploma

Role-specific knowledge:

  • Java EE
  • Azure, Agile
  • Spring/Quarkus
  • Kafka
  • Kubernetes
  • Git (Bitbucket)
  • Test-driven development (TDD)
  • Swagger Documentation
  • Cloud Architecture
  • Angular
  • JavaScript
  • CSS
  • NodeJS
  • CI/CD tool stack (Jenkins)
  • Knowledge of web services (Restful)
  • Relational database
  • JMS knowledge

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *