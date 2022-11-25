Senior Full-stack Java Engineer – Team Lead LWG2029 at Mediro ICT

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Senior Full stack Java Engineer – Team Lead to join their team on a long-term contract until Dec 2025 working hybrid. CV to [Email Address Removed]. Candidates able to start Jan / Feb 2023.
- Lead development team
- Development and maintenance of platform/application
- Review and present the proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System Owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues and users when required
Minimum Requirements
Formal qualifications:
- Relevant IT / Business Degree or Diploma
Role-specific knowledge:
- Java EE
- Azure, Agile
- Spring/Quarkus
- Kafka
- Kubernetes
- Git (Bitbucket)
- Test-driven development (TDD)
- Swagger Documentation
- Cloud Architecture
- Angular
- JavaScript
- CSS
- NodeJS
- CI/CD tool stack (Jenkins)
- Knowledge of web services (Restful)
- Relational database
- JMS knowledge