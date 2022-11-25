Senior IT Engineer – Gauteng Melrose

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

Our client would like an engineer to do the implementation of the Managed Services Product Stack, migration of client data to our platforms and support to Junior Managed IT Staff.

HIGH-LEVEL JOB OBJECTIVES:

Implementation of Managed Services Product Stack

Implementation of Physical Hardware, Servers, Switches, Firewalls, Access Points, Workstations, Laptops, other network devices.

Migration of customer data to relevant platforms

Finding new systems and ways to onboard clients, ensuring a smooth migrations

Supporting clients during the implementation phase, and assist Junior staff where needed

Documenting client info to ensure smooth handovers to support

Completing daily server and up time checks for assigned clients

Training to be completed on all relevant product offerings

Assisting with support requests when not assigned to a project (Pending Manager Approval)

Completing other IT related tasks upon your Line Managers request, ie site surveys, audits etc

BCCM to be updated before 9AM

All projects need to be correctly created in BMS from Solid

All projects time need to be logged on each task

Ticket pool to be checked and actioned with on standby

All calls to be answered in a timely manner when on standby

REQUIRMENTS:

Educational:

Matric (Essential)

Fortinet Certified (NSE 4 & 5) (essential)

Office 365 MCSA AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner (Essential)

Azure AZ 103, AZ 300, AZ 301, AZ 500 (Desirable)

Vmware VCADBT (Associate Certification (VCA) (Desirable)

Mimecast Gateway Specialist- Veeam Certified Engineer (VMCE) (Desirable)

Unifi Network Specialist (Desirable)

Microsoft 365 MD 101, MS-100, MS-101, MS-500 (Desirable)

Related work experience:

Server Experience. 2008 R2 and above – 5 Years

Microsoft Exchange – 2007 and higher – 5 Years

Networking Experience – 5 Years- Azure & Office 365 Experience – 3 Years

Fortigate Experience – 5 Years- Printing MFP, Workstations (Windows 7 and up), ADSL, LTE, WiFi. and end user peripherals – 10 Years

Mimecast, Synaq, Nable, Unifi, IMAP, POP email solutions – 3 years

Knowledge:

Networking & Routing

Micrsoft Products (Server, Exchange, O365, M365 and Azure)

Firewalls

Windows 7 and above- Switching & WiFi

Vmware

Mimecast

Synaq

Solarwinds N-central

Desired Skills:

IT

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

