Senior IT Engineer – Gauteng Melrose

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:
Our client would like an engineer to do the implementation of the Managed Services Product Stack, migration of client data to our platforms and support to Junior Managed IT Staff.
HIGH-LEVEL JOB OBJECTIVES:
- Implementation of Managed Services Product Stack
- Implementation of Physical Hardware, Servers, Switches, Firewalls, Access Points, Workstations, Laptops, other network devices.
- Migration of customer data to relevant platforms
- Finding new systems and ways to onboard clients, ensuring a smooth migrations
- Supporting clients during the implementation phase, and assist Junior staff where needed
- Documenting client info to ensure smooth handovers to support
- Completing daily server and up time checks for assigned clients
- Training to be completed on all relevant product offerings
- Assisting with support requests when not assigned to a project (Pending Manager Approval)
- Completing other IT related tasks upon your Line Managers request, ie site surveys, audits etc
- BCCM to be updated before 9AM
- All projects need to be correctly created in BMS from Solid
- All projects time need to be logged on each task
- Ticket pool to be checked and actioned with on standby
- All calls to be answered in a timely manner when on standby
REQUIRMENTS:
Educational:
- Matric (Essential)
- Fortinet Certified (NSE 4 & 5) (essential)
- Office 365 MCSA AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner (Essential)
- Azure AZ 103, AZ 300, AZ 301, AZ 500 (Desirable)
- Vmware VCADBT (Associate Certification (VCA) (Desirable)
- Mimecast Gateway Specialist- Veeam Certified Engineer (VMCE) (Desirable)
- Unifi Network Specialist (Desirable)
- Microsoft 365 MD 101, MS-100, MS-101, MS-500 (Desirable)
Related work experience:
- Server Experience. 2008 R2 and above – 5 Years
- Microsoft Exchange – 2007 and higher – 5 Years
- Networking Experience – 5 Years- Azure & Office 365 Experience – 3 Years
- Fortigate Experience – 5 Years- Printing MFP, Workstations (Windows 7 and up), ADSL, LTE, WiFi. and end user peripherals – 10 Years
- Mimecast, Synaq, Nable, Unifi, IMAP, POP email solutions – 3 years
Knowledge:
- Networking & Routing
- Micrsoft Products (Server, Exchange, O365, M365 and Azure)
- Firewalls
- Windows 7 and above- Switching & WiFi
- Vmware
- Mimecast
- Synaq
- Solarwinds N-central
Desired Skills:
- IT
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree