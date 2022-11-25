Snoopy hitches a ride to space aboard Artemis I

Snoopy has been selected as the zero-gravity indicator for NASA’s Artemis I flight test because of the inspiration and excitement the character has provided for human spaceflight for more than 50 years.

NASA has shared an association with Snoopy creator Charles M Schulz and Snoopy since the Apollo missions, and the relationship continues under Artemis.

This picture, taken on 20 November 2022, shows Snoopy floating in space while attached to his tether in the Orion spacecraft.

In this enhanced image, Snoopy stands out in a custom orange spacesuit, while Orion’s interior has been shaded black and white for contrast.

The character’s spacesuit is modeled after the suit astronauts will wear during launch and reentry in Orion on future missions to the Moon.

Image Credit: NASA