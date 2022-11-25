Software Developer

The purpose of the position is to develop and maintain new software applications in support of the achievement of business requirements
Experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:
- Docker,
- Java (5 years + experience),
- CI/CD (e.g. Jenkins),
- Maven, Patterns,
- Relational Databases,
- SQL,
- Source Control – Git, Spring Boot, UML,
- Web servers (e.g.Tomcat, Jetty/Netty), Webservices (Soap and Rest) and XML
Responsibilities and requirements:
- Conduct full System Design and evaluations of alternative solutions.
- Coding, testing, and analysing software programs
- Write programmes according to business specifications and conduct unit testing.
- Work closely with Business Analysts to ensure sufficient clarification of specifications.
- Review the work of Junior Programmer to ensure quality of delivery
- Resolve production issues and escalated to Third-Line Development Team Support.
- Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems
- Software Development Degree or relevant Tertiary Qualification
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar role.
Experience in the following will be advantageous: ANT, Html, jQuery, Kubernetes, Object Databases, XSL, XSL
Desired Skills:
- GIT
- Java
- SQL
- CI
- Jenkins
- Source Control
- Soap
- Rest
- Jetty
- Tomcat
- XML
- Sofware
- Programming
- Web Services
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree