Software Developer

The purpose of the position is to develop and maintain new software applications in support of the achievement of business requirements

Experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:

Docker,

Java (5 years + experience),

CI/CD (e.g. Jenkins),

Maven, Patterns,

Relational Databases,

SQL,

Source Control – Git, Spring Boot, UML,

Web servers (e.g.Tomcat, Jetty/Netty), Webservices (Soap and Rest) and XML

Responsibilities and requirements:

Conduct full System Design and evaluations of alternative solutions.

Coding, testing, and analysing software programs

Write programmes according to business specifications and conduct unit testing.

Work closely with Business Analysts to ensure sufficient clarification of specifications.

Review the work of Junior Programmer to ensure quality of delivery

Resolve production issues and escalated to Third-Line Development Team Support.

Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems

Software Development Degree or relevant Tertiary Qualification

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar role.

Experience in the following will be advantageous: ANT, Html, jQuery, Kubernetes, Object Databases, XSL, XSL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

