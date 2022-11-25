Software Engineer Team Lead

Software Engineer Team Lead

My client is looking for a Senior Software Engineer Team Lead to join their team in JHB North. You Must have BSc Computer Science or equivalent Degree coupled with 8 years’ experience preferred FinTech or SaaS. You will be responsible for managing a team of 2 or 3 developers (dev team will expand) -ensuring robust and quality development.

Mandatory skills using C#, My SQL, React & TypeScript with Agile experience. Additional experience is necessary: JavaScript, AWS, .NET Framework, Confluence , Kubernetes, Prometheus

Database experience & integration methods, Docker, BitBucket, Git , JSON & MS SharePoint.

Desired Skills:

C#

MySQL

TypeScript

React

JavaScript

Confluence

AWS

Learn more/Apply for this position