Solutions Analyst (Information Management department in the mining industry) at Mediro ICT – Limpopo saon_careerjunctionza_state

Contract position available to be based in Limpopo.
Contract duration: 6-8 months
You will be responsible for Solutions and Business Analysis, Business operations. Deploy solutions according to acceptable methodology.
Life cycle management planning and execution for both IT infrastructure and applications. Ensure that solutions are aligned to architecture framework. Experience in the Mining industry will be highly advantageous.
Ensure value realisation through process metrics and application utilisation
Ensure exploitation of current investments
Identify and determine business requirements and map business processes
Identify and evaluate new products and benchmarks for information solutions supporting respective business processes
Determine current investment business rules
Ensure that solutions are aligned to architecture framework
Ensure optimisation and standardisation of solutions within respective business processes
Define standards and usage rules for solutions within business processes
Establish and maintain relationships with all relevant stakeholders and role players to obtain consensus in core solutions vision and mission
Ensure quality of solutions meet technical and operational requirements
Deploy solutions according to acceptable methodology
Life cycle management planning and execution for both IT infrastructure and applications; and
Ensure compliance to architecture frameworks
Business Operations:
Document business requirements
Compile functional design specification (FDS) documents
Identify gaps between new and existing business processes and applications and liaise with solution architects for resolutions;
Support project team members with systems knowledge, define test packs and drive user acceptance tests (UAT’s)
Ensure business requirements are met throughout project execution
Value realization through information exploitation
Resolve systems issues to maximize IT systems investments
Manage stakeholders by co-coordinating Service level escalations
Create visibility and communicate Services provided to the customer
Negotiate and implement activities required to fulfil and service all customer arrangements
Manage stakeholder’s expectations from a customer and IM perspective
Minimum Requirements
A minimum of 3 years experience in the Information Technology environment (Essential)
Experience in the Mining Industry (Highly Advantage)
Relevant degree or diploma (Essential)
Certified Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) Practitioner (Advantage); and
Certificate of fitness (Essential)