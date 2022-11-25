Solutions Analyst (Information Management department in the mining industry) at Mediro ICT

Contract position available to be based in Limpopo.

Contract duration: 6-8 months

You will be responsible for Solutions and Business Analysis, Business operations. Deploy solutions according to acceptable methodology.

Life cycle management planning and execution for both IT infrastructure and applications. Ensure that solutions are aligned to architecture framework. Experience in the Mining industry will be highly advantageous.

Ensure value realisation through process metrics and application utilisation

Ensure exploitation of current investments

Identify and determine business requirements and map business processes

Identify and evaluate new products and benchmarks for information solutions supporting respective business processes

Determine current investment business rules

Ensure that solutions are aligned to architecture framework

Ensure optimisation and standardisation of solutions within respective business processes

Define standards and usage rules for solutions within business processes

Establish and maintain relationships with all relevant stakeholders and role players to obtain consensus in core solutions vision and mission

Ensure quality of solutions meet technical and operational requirements

Deploy solutions according to acceptable methodology

Life cycle management planning and execution for both IT infrastructure and applications; and

Ensure compliance to architecture frameworks

Business Operations:

Document business requirements

Compile functional design specification (FDS) documents

Identify gaps between new and existing business processes and applications and liaise with solution architects for resolutions;

Support project team members with systems knowledge, define test packs and drive user acceptance tests (UAT’s)

Ensure business requirements are met throughout project execution

Value realization through information exploitation

Resolve systems issues to maximize IT systems investments

Manage stakeholders by co-coordinating Service level escalations

Create visibility and communicate Services provided to the customer

Negotiate and implement activities required to fulfil and service all customer arrangements

Manage stakeholder’s expectations from a customer and IM perspective

Minimum Requirements

A minimum of 3 years experience in the Information Technology environment (Essential)

Experience in the Mining Industry (Highly Advantage)

Relevant degree or diploma (Essential)

Certified Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) Practitioner (Advantage); and

Certificate of fitness (Essential)

