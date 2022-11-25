Tech helps to combat modern slavery

Intel, enterprise technology and services firm R3 and nonprofit Hope for Justice are working together to build a pilot application that enables organisations combatting modern slavery to confidently share sensitive data related to individual cases with the enhanced privacy protections offered by confidential computing.

The Private Data Exchange, built for Hope for Justice, a nonprofit, nongovernmental organisation working to end modern slavery and human trafficking, aggregates and analyses data, then notifies the appropriate agencies when relevant data matches are identified.

“As security technology creators, we have both the responsibility and the opportunity to help protect every person’s data and privacy,” says Paul O’Neill, director of strategic business in Intel’s Confidential Computing Group.

“We’re seeing this occur through confidential computing advancements – the innovations we are bringing forward today will help us facilitate change and soon become the standards for how we operate tomorrow.”

Confidential computing enables encrypted data to be processed in memory while lowering the risk of exposing it to the rest of the system. It reduces the likelihood that the sensitive data of those affected by human trafficking will be compromised or misused.

Hope for Justice’s Private Data Exchange application takes advantage of the industry-leading security capabilities delivered by Intel Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX), the security features built into 3rd and 4th generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

These features are designed to help provide protection for data-in-use, independent of the cloud provider, operating system or hardware configuration. They also enable multiple organisations to collaborate on shared analyses and validate algorithms while shielding confidential or regulated data from other parties.

“Human traffickers are exploiting new technology and globalization at a staggering scale and pace. Most trafficking is now facilitated via the internet and other digital technologies that pay little attention to borders or jurisdictions,” says Tim Nelson, CEO of Hope for Justice. “We cannot lose the technology race against human trafficking.

“That is why we are so pleased that the Private Data Exchange platform has the potential to revolutionize how the sector collaborates across borders and tackles issues surrounding data privacy and confidentiality.

“For the first time, civil society, governments, UN agencies and businesses can truly collaborate to make technology a force that will help to end human trafficking.”

By leveraging the built-in security and attestation features of Intel SGX and R3’s Conclave platform, the application can provide organisations with confidence that information on slavery victims or those seeking to help them are better protected from their data being exposed.

Conclave provides the tools necessary for organizations to run code without the burden of managing a complex infrastructure, putting the power of Intel SGX into the hands of developers and enabling them to write privacy-first applications with ease. This combination opens new possibilities for organisations seeking to benefit from the enhanced security of confidential cloud computing.

Globally, organisations working on human trafficking cases have collected large pools of valuable data on both victims of slavery and perpetrators, as well as contextual information relating to emerging patterns and trends.

Given the data’s sensitivity, there is a reluctance to collaborate on sharing, meaning maintaining high security and compliance is mission critical. To reap the benefits of collaboration, each organisation must utilise trustworthy security solutions that help keep data confidential and private, and aid in ensuring the data’s integrity.

Confidentially matched information will enable participating organisations such as nonprofits, national actors and intergovernmental agencies to realize tangible outcomes in the fight against slavery and enable victims of human trafficking and modern slavery to be better identified, rescued and provided the services they need. For instance:

Perpetrator name matching: If the same person appears in multiple matches, they may be involved in numerous cases of trafficking and be a serial offender or part of organised crime. The appropriate group can begin an investigation or notify law enforcement.

