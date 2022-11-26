Advanced Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job purpose:

As a Solutions Architect, you’ll be responsible for designing and developing our products. You will design the systems cas well as implement them in order to meet user requirements. You should have good programming skills with Python or C++/C# and experience with data science tools such as pandas, NumPy and Scikit-learn

Qualifications:

3+ years of experience in a technical management role, preferably in Electrical Engineering and/or Computer Science or closely related field.

Prior experience with at least one PR Eng electrical system design project as well as extensive work with the following technologies: wireless LAN, Zigbee/Zigbee Low Energy Wireless Technology (LEW), and Wi-Fi technology preferred.

Minimum of 2 years of experience as a PR Eng Electrician.

5+ years of experience as an engineer with expertise in data center and/or high-performance computing architecture, software development, system integration and product design.

Requirements:

Designs and develops a comprehensive systems architecture

Develops and tests solutions for complex business problems.

Prioritizes and simplifies tasks to achieve the desired result.

Participates in architecture and software development activities

Desired Skills:

Prodject Management

DevOps

Problem Solving

Network Administration

Risk Management

Resource Management

Computer Network

Learn more/Apply for this position