Agile Project Manager

Job Description

Agile Project Managment are planned, led, organized, and motivated by this (also known as an APM). The manager is responsible for many different things: assisting the team in attaining a high level of performance and quality, holding teams accountable for their work, removing obstacles, and mentoring members of the team who are less experienced.

Agile Project Manager/Scrum Master

Requirements:

Plans and manages project work with one or more agile methods

Ensures that the resources needed to accomplish tasks in the project are available at each point in time.

Coordinates the activities of project team members and assigns tasks and milestones to individual team members.

To facilitate projects to the successful implementation of Agile as defined by the client Agile Centre of Excellence. Focus on continuous improvement by providing support and partnering with Agile Transformational Teams. Support and Partner with Agile Transformational teams within the client group technology structure.

Application Development and Maintenance, Project Management, Agile Co, HR etc.) to promote collaboration and ensure consistent application of Lean and Agile best practices.

Monitors, reviews, and adjusts the plans, requirements, schedules, and quality level of the project.

Qualifications

Bachelors degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Business, or a related field required

7+ years of experience in Agile software development and/or project management preferred.

Experience in implementing agile development processes within large software projects preferred.

Project Management experience

Scrum Master Certification and Practical Scrum Master Experience required

SAFe certification and experience preferred

Desired Skills:

Knowledge of Prodject Management

Mentoring

Strong Leadership skills

Working Methodically

Decision making

Problem Solving

CMS Software

