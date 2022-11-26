Agile Scrum Master

Job purpose:

As a Scrum Master, you’ll ensure that the Agile team’s projects are delivered on time and within budget. You will manage the team’s workflow by enforcing rules and guidelines while ensuring each project meets quality standards. You’ll also work with other teams to ensure they’re delivering as expected under your guidance.

Qualifications and experience:

A relevant Scrum Master certification (CSM, PSM I, CSP)

Grade 12

Experience being a Scrum Master for at least 5 years across multiple teams and industries/organizations.

Proven experience in the application of one or more of the following:

Agile values and principles

Scrum principles, practices, and theory

Kanban principles, practices, and theory

Agile techniques (i.e. User Stories; Continuous Integration; Continuous Testing; PairProgramming;

Testing)Configuration tools (i.e. JIRA, Confluence, etc.)

Scaled Agile Methodology

Duties and responsibilities:

Provide functional guidance to the team(s), a development methodology that allows a team to self- organize and deliver change quickly.

Coach the teams to: Ensure the effective use/application of Agile practices

Self-Facilitate sprint planning, retrospective, and sprint demos

Align to the Client Recipe, Responsible for facilitating/coaching scaled Agile ceremonies

Coaching of team Agile ceremonies (Daily stand-up; team demo; team retrospective; team planning; team sprint and iteration review)

Participate in PI Planning, Participate in Scrum-of-Scrums, Participate in Large Scale Retrospective, Participate in Large Scale Delivery Demos, and Actively engage several teams to support large-scale planning

Provide guidance to ensure the effective use/application of Agile practices and tools

Responsible for coaching the configuration, integration, reporting (metrics), and adoption of relevant configuration tools (i.e. JIRA; Confluence) within teams

Responsible for coaching teams to continuously review and gain performance, delivery, and governance-related insights from the teams’ performance metrics

Promote transparency from team to portfolio, Update the organization on the teams progress and escalate issues that cannot be resolved by the team

Work with the team to become self-sufficient in their agile practices, mature enough to not need full- time support from a Scrum Master

Assist and coach teams to ensure they understand the importance of delivering to agreed timelines (end of development iteration)

Assist and coach the teams on the importance of removing organizational impediments impacting delivery Provide assistance to the programs and teams to ensure refinement of work from portfolio to team

Coach the team on the importance of removing obstacles that are impeding progress

Facilitate cross-team coordination throughout program increment

Provide facilitation support to the Product Owner with regards to the process of programteam backlog refinement and prioritize the product backlog

Provide support to the Team Leads with regards to the basic agile practices across multiple teams in a program. Provide support to the mature agile teams on an ad hoc basis

Drive continuous improvement during the delivery process and in the teams Agile maturity. Responsible for continuous improvement of current processes. Responsible for the continuous assessment of the teams level of Agile maturity

Coach and guide teams to increase their Agile maturity on a journey to become an autonomous team

Desired Skills:

Kanban

Prodject Management

Retrospectives

Teamwork

Forecasting

Software Development

SDLC

