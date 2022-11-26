Agile Software Developer

Job purpose:

As a Software Developer, you will work with the Agile Team to develop cutting-edge software for our clients. You’ll be working in an agile environment where you are given regular deadlines and challenges to meet. You must have excellent communication skills as well as strong analytical and problem solving abilities. Experience using design tools such as Photoshop or Sketch is preferred but not required.

Requirements:

Codes, tests, complex systems using agreed standards, architectures and tools, to achieve a well- engineered result.

Creates unit tests for all developed components

Reviews own work and leads code reviews of colleagues work.

Documents complex systems using to achieve a well-described landscape.

Adhere to policies, standards and procedures applicable to software development, quality control and release management.

Actively contributes to the implementation of quality improvement initiatives, helping to drive a Quality Culture

Experience using ADO/Sparx can also be a value add

Experience in working on SmartVista Payment Platform would be beneficial

Qualifications

SaFe Agile qualified would be preferred

JAVA and .Net Core, OAuth 2.0, JSON, HTTP and ORACLE skills

Azure/Amazon experience/qualifications would be preferred

Desired Skills:

Java

Managment skills

Coding

C#

SAP Analytics

SCRUM

IT experience

