Agile Software Developer

Job purpose:
As a Software Developer, you will work with the Agile Team to develop cutting-edge software for our clients. You’ll be working in an agile environment where you are given regular deadlines and challenges to meet. You must have excellent communication skills as well as strong analytical and problem solving abilities. Experience using design tools such as Photoshop or Sketch is preferred but not required.
Requirements:
- Codes, tests, complex systems using agreed standards, architectures and tools, to achieve a well- engineered result.
- Creates unit tests for all developed components
- Reviews own work and leads code reviews of colleagues work.
- Documents complex systems using to achieve a well-described landscape.
- Adhere to policies, standards and procedures applicable to software development, quality control and release management.
- Actively contributes to the implementation of quality improvement initiatives, helping to drive a Quality Culture
- Experience using ADO/Sparx can also be a value add
- Experience in working on SmartVista Payment Platform would be beneficial
Qualifications
- SaFe Agile qualified would be preferred
- JAVA and .Net Core, OAuth 2.0, JSON, HTTP and ORACLE skills
- Azure/Amazon experience/qualifications would be preferred
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Managment skills
- Coding
- C#
- SAP Analytics
- SCRUM
- IT experience