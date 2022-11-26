Senior Java Developer

Our client within the financial / insurance industry is seeking to employ an Senior Java Developer to start as soon as possible.

Qualifications:

Bachelors’ Degree in IT / Computer Science / Engineering

6+ years Java Developer experience

The main job function is to develop, test, deploy, maintain, and support a portfolio of new and existing Java Based Services.

Non-negotiable skills required:

Design and code

Unit Testing

SDLC

Software testing with Junit

Agile

Git

Cloud Architecture

Outputs:

Work close with the Scrum Master/Project Manager.

Design and code new software functionality using code that follows best-practice for Java-based systems.

Conduct Unit Testing

Provide team stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution through agile methodologies.

Maintenance of existing programes according to change requests

Diagnose root causes of system issues through problem-solving and recommend and/or implement potential solutions.

Assist with establishment, maintenance and innovation on technology, approaches, and processes.

Finance

Cost effective and increasing of operational efficiency

Manage financial resources

Desired Skills:

SDLC

JAVA

CI/CD

UNIT TESTING

Architecture

