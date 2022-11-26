Our client within the financial / insurance industry is seeking to employ an Senior Java Developer to start as soon as possible.
Qualifications:
- Bachelors’ Degree in IT / Computer Science / Engineering
- 6+ years Java Developer experience
The main job function is to develop, test, deploy, maintain, and support a portfolio of new and existing Java Based Services.
Non-negotiable skills required:
Design and code
Unit Testing
SDLC
Software testing with Junit
Agile
Git
Cloud Architecture
Outputs:
Work close with the Scrum Master/Project Manager.
Design and code new software functionality using code that follows best-practice for Java-based systems.
Conduct Unit Testing
Provide team stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution through agile methodologies.
Maintenance of existing programes according to change requests
Diagnose root causes of system issues through problem-solving and recommend and/or implement potential solutions.
Assist with establishment, maintenance and innovation on technology, approaches, and processes.
Finance
Cost effective and increasing of operational efficiency
Manage financial resources
Desired Skills:
- SDLC
- JAVA
- CI/CD
- UNIT TESTING
- Architecture