Automation Tester

Job Description

Throughout the development cycle, the Automation Tester is in charge of the design, development, and testing of programs that conduct automated hardware and software tests.

Testing Responsibilities:

Designing and writing test automation scripts using Selenium

Create SQL queries against a relational database when necessary to verify business scenarios have been met

Develop and configure test automation networks and execute stability and performance tests.

Coordinate with software developers to deliver stable enterprise software products.

Apply, design and develop automated testing strategies and build automated testing frameworks.

Analyse and verify best automated and manual test approaches and execute acceptance, integration, installation, and system testing.

Analyse performance test requirements and develop test plans and debug to understand test objective requirements.

Establish test strategy and manual and automated test suites.

Requirements:

Minimum qualification-Matric

STQB Foundation level certified

Understanding of Agile scrum

Minimum of 2 years industry and job-related experience in Manual and Automation testing

Experience testing websites, APIs, systems, or application

C#, Java, SQL and Selenium will be ideal

Life Insurance background will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

Agile Scrum

APIs

SQL

C#

STQB

Selenium

TestNG

