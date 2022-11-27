Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description
Throughout the development cycle, the Automation Tester is in charge of the design, development, and testing of programs that conduct automated hardware and software tests.
Testing Responsibilities:
- Designing and writing test automation scripts using Selenium
- Create SQL queries against a relational database when necessary to verify business scenarios have been met
- Develop and configure test automation networks and execute stability and performance tests.
- Coordinate with software developers to deliver stable enterprise software products.
- Apply, design and develop automated testing strategies and build automated testing frameworks.
- Analyse and verify best automated and manual test approaches and execute acceptance, integration, installation, and system testing.
- Analyse performance test requirements and develop test plans and debug to understand test objective requirements.
- Establish test strategy and manual and automated test suites.
Requirements:
- Minimum qualification-Matric
- STQB Foundation level certified
- Understanding of Agile scrum
- Minimum of 2 years industry and job-related experience in Manual and Automation testing
- Experience testing websites, APIs, systems, or application
- C#, Java, SQL and Selenium will be ideal
- Life Insurance background will be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Agile Scrum
- APIs
- SQL
- C#
- STQB
- Selenium
- TestNG