Back End Developer

Job purpose:

As a Back End Developer, you’ll be responsible for developing software in the backend. You will work with the other developers to implement and develop software systems that will support their front-end development. You should have experience with JavaScript or Typescripts and working within an agile environment is highly desirable. Knowledge of NodeJS is also preferred.

Requirements

Develops large-scale, high-performance applications

Identifies web services technology trends and how they apply to current needs and problems.

Translates business requirements into clean object-oriented code.

Collaborates with others on the project to brainstorm about the best way to tackle a complex technological infrastructure, security, or development problem.

Creates and maintains innovative solutions using JavaScript and TypeScript. ½. Routinely performs unit testing, integration testing, and system testing activities.

JavaScript ¾. typescript

Extensive NodeJS, ExpressJS, NestJS experience

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or related field required

Five years of experience as a software developer with strong Java/Javascript skills and knowledge.

Javascript

typescript

Extensive nodejs, expressjs, nestjs experience

Desired Skills:

Computer Science

HRML

CSS

JavaScript

jQuery

Principles of SEO

Adobe Illustrator

