Back End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Nov 27, 2022

Job purpose:
As a Back End Developer, you’ll be responsible for developing software in the backend. You will work with the other developers to implement and develop software systems that will support their front-end development. You should have experience with JavaScript or Typescripts and working within an agile environment is highly desirable. Knowledge of NodeJS is also preferred.
Requirements

  • Develops large-scale, high-performance applications
  • Identifies web services technology trends and how they apply to current needs and problems.
  • Translates business requirements into clean object-oriented code.
  • Collaborates with others on the project to brainstorm about the best way to tackle a complex technological infrastructure, security, or development problem.
  • Creates and maintains innovative solutions using JavaScript and TypeScript. ½. Routinely performs unit testing, integration testing, and system testing activities.
  • JavaScript ¾. typescript
  • Extensive NodeJS, ExpressJS, NestJS experience
  • Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or related field required
  • Five years of experience as a software developer with strong Java/Javascript skills and knowledge.
  • Javascript
  • typescript
  • Extensive nodejs, expressjs, nestjs experience

Desired Skills:

  • Computer Science
  • HRML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • jQuery
  • Principles of SEO
  • Adobe Illustrator

