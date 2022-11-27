Job purpose:
As a Backend Integration Developer, you’ll work with Developers and Architects to build robust applications. You will use your programming skills to develop software that integrates other applications with our platform in order to automate processes, streamline business operations or create unique functionality.
Qualifications and experience:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or a related field required
- Four years of experience with backend integration and/or web services development required.
- Minimum of 4 years of programming experience with C# required.
- Experience in developing APIs and web services preferred
Duties and responsibilities:
- Confident in developing complex unit and integration tests using various tools Exposes external functions and services in an extensible way by exposing REST APIs to clients
- Works closely with development teams and other projects to solve complex business problems using a combination of code and data.
- Takes on new responsibilities quickly and effectively, applying proven methodologies for project planning, design, and delivery.
Technical skills required for Logistics Integration Development
- Understanding of containers
- C#
- OpenShift
- Kafka
- OOPS (Object orientated programming)
- Oracle PL/SQL
- MS SQL
- Azure DevOps (write pipelines, release scripts via JSON, Git)
- Restful API
- SOAP web services
- JSON
- XML messages Hang fire or Unix cron
- Nuget
- How Git integrates with Azure DevOps
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript
- XML Salesforce
- Azure
- Unix Cron
- PL/SQL
- OpenShift
- API