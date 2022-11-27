BI Analyst

Job purpose:
The role is responsible for the performance, integrity and security of the BI environment as well as the development of BI solutions for internal and external customers. The successful incumbent will design and document solutions and make appropriate recommendations that will positively impact operational effectiveness.
Minimum requirements:
- Grade 12
- Relevant 4 year qualification in IT/ Industrial Engineering/ Business or Data Analysis
- IT experience in development and BI
- 3+ Years Visualization experience in any BI Analytical Tool
- 3+ Years data analysis experience
- 3+ years’ experience in database design or integration experience with SQL Server databases
- Basic experience in C#
- Extensive SQL query and update knowledge
- Must have the ability to present BI solutions
- COBIT (advantageous)
- ITIL (advantageous)
- Proven experience in Agile and Waterfall project methodologies and SDLC processes
- Relevant experience working with IT teams
- Solid understanding and exposure to business needs, preferably in varied industries
- Exceptional facilitation, presentation and elicitation skills
- Strong stakeholder engagement skills
- Ability to document requirements with clarity
- Innovative and critical thinking and creative problem solving skills
Desired Skills:
- Technical Notion
- Problem Solving
- Communication Skills
- Data Visualization
- Attention to detail
- Industry Knowledge
- ITIL